DIK Judge kidnapping: Police forms special probe committee

PESHAWAR: Police has formed a special committee to inquire into a judge’s kidnapping at DI Khan and Tank Road, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The committee comprises of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), police and officials of other law enforcement agencies, police said in a statement here.

The counter terrorism department has registered the FIR of alleged kidnapping of the judge, police officials said.

Session Judge Shakirullah Marwat was allegedly kidnapped by unknown assailants from the border of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the reports, the judge’s guard and the driver were left unharmed while his vehicle was set ablaze.

A separate CTD team investigating for recovery of the judge, police said. “The judge’s vehicle has been recovered and CCTV footage of the incident being collected,” officials said.

Police said that a search operation has also been initiated in various parts of the DI Khan region. “Several suspects being questioned about the incident,” police said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and directed the police chief to take immediate action to ensure safe recovery of the abducted judge. The police launched a search operation to recover Shakirullah Marwat.