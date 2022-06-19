Dilbar Ali: Arrested cop completed rekey of sensitive installations: sources

KARACHI: The arrested police commando, Dilbar Ali has made more revelations during the interrogations as he admitted to complete rekey of sensitive installations, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The suspected police commando namely Dilbar Ali had been arrested on charges of facilitating bomb blasts in Karachi and he turned out to be a commander of a banned outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

Sources said that Ali had completed rekey of important installations. He has gathered all information about an important place at Zero Point and a foreign restaurant located in Clifton.

In his testimony, the suspected cop admitted that he facilitated recruitments of his relatives in the said places for rekeying purposes and gathered information.

The policeman told the investigation team that he had once remained unsuccessful to target a van of a security agency via a grenade attack in Naval Colony.

The interrogation process is still underway to collect more evidence regarding his sabotage plans.

Yesterday, revelations were made about the arrested policeman. He had allegedly been arrested in a terrorism-related case in 2016 and he was later recruited by the police department in 2017 despite being arrested.

It was learnt that the accused cop used his influence for his recruitment into the police department. Before his arrest, Ali had also managed to get a government job in the education department as a Grade-14 employee.

The revelations raised questions regarding the procedures of recruitment in the government departments including the police.

In another development yesterday, police announced to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the role of multiple policemen in the Saddar blast in Karachi after a cop was arrested for his role in the IED attack.

Ali had been arrested for his alleged role in the Saddar blast revealed during the probe that other policemen were also involved in the attack that claimed the life of a woman and injured multiple others.

The attack was claimed by a Sindhi nationalist organization. “The arrested cop has shared details of other cops and his mobile phone has now been taken into custody for a forensic audit,” he said.

The police department had said that they are also probing previous deployments of the cop who remained part of the rapid response force (RRF) of the police. “We will establish a JIT to further probe the suspect,” they said.

