Diljit Dosanjh co-star Oshin Brar addresses marriage rumors

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has touched new heights of fame following the release of his recent movie Amar Singh Chamkila.

However, he was the centre of headlines following a series of viral photos of him with a co-star who many suggested was his wife, an Indian media outlet reported.

Oshin Brar, who worked with Diljit Dosanjh in the 2015 film Mukhtiar Chadha, said that the photos were just random snaps of the times during the shooting of the movie.

Oshin Brar maintained that someone has conspired against her by spreading such rumors in an attempt to create hurdles for the two to work again in the future.

“I think someone didn’t wish me to do the movie promotions with him, even though I was the lead of the movie, and then someone didn’t want me to work with him ever again. I am still clueless about this behavior and calls,” she added.

While refuting the claims regarding her marriage with Dosanjh, she said, “I have no clue why people thought I am his wife.”

“It could be because I was just 19 and did both my debut projects with him. To be honest it does not really matter to me, I do not need any fame out of it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Brar said that she lost contact with the actor since the two worked on her debut movie in 2015 and a song with Diljit Dosanjh.

Oshin Brar, however, heaped praise on Dosanjh’s performance in his recent flick Amar Singh Chamkila.

She also recalled her times with the actor, saying that he helped her in every possible way during the shooting of their movie in 2015.

“I had such an amazing time working with him. I was only 19 and he helped me a lot during the shoot in understanding the movie character and I believe he did not change at all. He treated the entire cast with love and respect,” she added.