After dig at Bollywood, Diljit Dosanjh demands alcohol censorship in films

Days after taking a dig at Bollywood celebrities for promoting alcohol, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has now demanded the government for censorship of films as well.

A week, after the state government of Telangana banned Diljit Dosanjh from performing songs which promote alcohol, drugs and violence at his show in Hyderabad, the Punjabi music sensation, responded to the criticism of his songs’ lyrics, demanding the same level of censorship on films as well.

The ‘Lover’ hitmaker had its Dil-Luminati Tour’s stop in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Friday, to perform at the Ekana Football Stadium in Gomti Nagar Extension, when the actor took a few minutes to address the criticism of his song lyrics and reminded that he has numerous hit songs to his credit, which has no mention of alcohol.

“There is an anchor on TV that I’d like to talk about. He challenged me to make a hit song without the mention of alcohol. For your kind information, sir, Born To Shine, GOAT, Lover, Kinni Kinni and Naina, are all of my songs which are streamed more on Spotify than Patiala Peg,” he said in the clip shared on his official Instagram handle. “So, your challenge doesn’t count since I’ve many songs which are bigger hits than Patiala Peg.”

“I am not defending my songs or myself,” he continued. “I just want that if you want to censor songs, then the censorship should be applied to Indian cinema too. In Indian films, the bigger the gun, the bigger the hero. Which big actor has not done a song on alcohol or a similar scene? Is there a single one? I can’t remember.”

“So if you want to apply censorship, then do it to everyone,” Dosanjh asserted. “Artists are soft targets for you, so you create trouble for singers. There are films of mine that I’ve been honoured with National Awards for, so my work isn’t cheap.”

“It’s very easy for us to run a disclaimer that alcohol is injurious to health during concerts and continue singing songs. It’s the same, right? Then it feels that we are targeting someone,” he concluded.

Notably, this fiasco started last week when the organizers of the Dil-Luminati tour received a notice from the Telangana government ahead of the Friday show in Hyderabad, banning the singer from performing songs which promote alcohol, drugs and violence during his gig at GMR Arena.

Dosanjh tweaked the lyrics of his songs before he put up an amazing show and entertained the concertgoers to the fullest despite the restrictions.

As for the Dil-Luminati tour, the Punjabi music sensation is set to take his sold-out tour to Pune next, followed by Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Mumbai, before concluding it in Guwahati, on December 29.