Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at government after concert censorship

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh took a jibe at the Telangana government of India after the censorship of his songs at the Hyderabad show of the Dil-Luminati concert tour.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Ahead of his show on Friday, the organizers of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour received a notice from the government of Telangana, banning the singer from performing songs which promote alcohol, drugs and violence during his gig at GMR Arena of Hyderabad, India, on November 15.

Moreover, the notice also restricted the singer from using child dancers on stage, citing loud sounds and flashing lights during the concert, which can be harmful to the children.

Despite the censorship, Dosanjh managed to put up an amazing show for the packed stadium and even took a subtle jibe at the decision without any direct attacks on anyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

“When artists come to India from other countries, they are allowed to do whatever they like, sing whatever they want, koi tension nahin (there is no tension)… But when an artist from your own country is singing, people have so many problems,” he said during the performance.

He went on to remark, “Some people cannot digest the fact that such big shows are happening, that tickets are getting sold out in 2 minutes.”

“Bro, I’ve been working for many, many years now. I have not become famous in a day,” asserted the ‘Lover’ hitmaker.

Also Read: Coldplay adds more dates to India tour after Ahmedabad show sold out

Notably, Diljit Dosanjh kickstarted the hotly-anticipated Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour from the capital city last month. The two-gig Delhi stop was followed by a show in Jaipur before he headed to Abu Dhabi for the UAE leg last weekend.

The Punjabi music sensation is now back in the home country. After performing in the capital of the southern state of Telangana and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad over the weekend, he will take his sold-out tour to six more cities including Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore and Chandigarh, before concluding it in Guwahati, on December 29.