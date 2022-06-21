Diljit Dosanjh pays heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

Indian Punjabi actor-singer, Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to slain rapper Sidhu Moose Wala during his Vancouver concert.

Diljit Dosanjh during his recent performance in Vancouver last night paid heartfelt tributes to fellow Punjabi celebs including singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, actor Deep Sidhu, and Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

Apart from the several clips circulating on the internet, Dosanjh shared a short video captioned with “One Love,” on his social media handles as well. The shared clip also featured a digital banner in the background which read ‘this show is dedicated to our brothers’.

Additionally, he also urged the Punjabi community members to stay ‘united’ in these dividing times. The singer stated, “All the Punjabi community should come together and be one, we should not raise fingers at each other. There are many who will try to divide us.”

Soon after the statement, Dosanjh remembered the slain artist and mentioned, “Moose Wala’s name is written on the heart. This is a message for those who are trying to divide us. It will require an impossible effort to erase this name from the heart.”

It is pertinent to mention Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29, a day after the administration of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reduced his security.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi artist, claiming of taken revenge for killing his brothers.

Previously, several Indian and foreign-based artists had remembered the deceased singer during their international performances, while he also received one of the grandest tributes at Times Square in New York, earlier this month.

