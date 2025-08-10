Diogo Jota tribute cut short ahead of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace game

A tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre before the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace game was cut short due to unexpected interruption on Sunday.

According to UK media outlets, Liverpool had planned to hold a minute’s silence for the Portuguese soccer star ahead of their Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Jota died alongside his brother Andre Silva on July 3 after their car came off the road and burst into flames in northern Spain.

However, the plan to honour the late soccer star turned savoury when a few of Crystal Palace fans disturbed the moment of silence.

The incident sparked a strong response from Liverpool end along with other Palace supporters.

While the fans attempted to stop the few fans from interrupting the tribute, match referee Chris Kavanagh cut the tribute short.

Subsequently, the Diogo Jota tribute ended after just 20 seconds, leading Liverpool fans to boo the national anthem ahead of kick-off.

Despite the incident, wreaths were laid in the Liverpool end ahead of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace game kick-off.

Liverpool fans paid their respect to Diogo Jota with the anthem, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.’

It is to be noted here that the club has announced that it will retire Jota’s number 20 in his memory.

Diogo Jota, who got married on June 28, helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

Jota arrived at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the UEFA Nations League.