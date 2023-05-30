People misunderstood: Dipika Kakar refutes reports of quitting acting

Indian TV actor turned YouTuber, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim dismissed the reports of her exit from showbiz.

The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor, who turned Muslim following her marriage to co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, refuted her earlier statement of wanting to ‘quit acting’, saying it was ‘misunderstood’ by people.

“As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother,” Kakar was quoted by Indian media earlier this week.

“I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level,” she had further stated.

However, in a new interview, the actor clarified that her statement was taken out of context and she is not leaving the industry. “I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I’ve given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that,” she told an Indian publication.

“Mujhe humesha se housewife banana tha (I have always craved to live a life of a housewife). Shoaib would go to the office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to work ever again,” Kakar added.

“Ho sakta hai (It might be that) I won’t work for the next four-five years or I might soon get offered something very good and I might accept it also. Aisa bhi ho sakta hai (Or it can also be) that I might feel that I want to give my first four-five years to my kid. All this I can say when I welcome my baby,” the actor concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that actors-YouTubers, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced their first pregnancy earlier this year. The couple is set to welcome their first child in July.