Dipika Kakar, now a Muslim, announces to quit acting

India actor Dipika Kakar said she will quit acting and live as a housewife after becoming a mother.

Dipika Kakar, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 12‘, announced her career plans months after she and actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim announced their pregnancy on social media.

The actor, speaking with an Indian entertainment news website, said she is enjoying her pregnancy phase.

“I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child,” she said. “The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch.

“As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother.”

It is to be noted that her trolls had called her pregnancy “fake”. She gave a befitting response to the online bullies.

“How much negativity will you spread? Be it pregnancy, or celebrations or profession, or a relationship between husband and wife, you have to spread negativity. And, then you go ahead and blame us for being fake? We are nautanki baaz?” she asked.

The television actor started her showbiz career with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010. The actor worked in dramas ‘Sasural Simar Ka‘ and ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo‘. Her last outing was ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum‘.

Moreover, she participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8‘, ‘Nach Baliye 8‘ and ‘Entertainment Ki Raat‘ shows.