web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

Diplomatic status sought for passport officers abroad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Immigration Passport Office has requested diplomatic status for its officers stationed abroad, a move that has met resistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A formal letter was sent to the ministry, highlighting that under the Passport Rule 2021, gazette officers are eligible for diplomatic passports.

The officers play a crucial role in providing passports and other documents to overseas Pakistanis.

However, sources reveal that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reluctant to approve this request.

Granting diplomatic status to Passport Office officers could reduce the number of foreign postings available to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, creating tension between the two departments.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.