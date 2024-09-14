Diplomatic status sought for passport officers abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Immigration Passport Office has requested diplomatic status for its officers stationed abroad, a move that has met resistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A formal letter was sent to the ministry, highlighting that under the Passport Rule 2021, gazette officers are eligible for diplomatic passports.

The officers play a crucial role in providing passports and other documents to overseas Pakistanis.

However, sources reveal that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reluctant to approve this request.

Granting diplomatic status to Passport Office officers could reduce the number of foreign postings available to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, creating tension between the two departments.