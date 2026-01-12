Iran summons French, German, Italian, UK envoys over support for protests: foreign ministry

Iran on Monday summoned diplomats in Tehran representing France, Germany, Italy and the UK to object to what it described as support by those countries for the protests that have shaken the Islamic republic, its foreign ministry said.

The diplomats were shown a video of the damage caused by “rioters” and told their governments should “withdraw official statements supporting the protesters”, the Iranian ministry said in a statement quoted by state television.

In Paris, the French foreign ministry confirmed that “European diplomats” had been summoned by Iran.

Nationwide rallies begin in Iran to denounce riots

Earlier, Nationwide rallies have begun in Iran as people from diverse backgrounds demonstrate their backing for the Islamic Republic and denounce the recent foreign-backed riots, the Iranian state TV reported.

According to Press TV, demonstrations kicked off in several provinces during the morning hours, with major rallies in Tehran and other regions scheduled to begin after 2 PM IST. Officials have described the nationwide gatherings as a demonstration of unity essential to the nation’s resilience.

The pro-government rallies follow a week of protests initially sparked by shopkeepers concerned over economic instability. Press TV reports that these gatherings escalated into violence and disorder following public statements from U.S. and Israeli figures, which were amplified by Israeli-linked Persian-language media to encourage vandalism.

While Iranian authorities have acknowledged legitimate economic grievances—linking the currency’s devaluation directly to unilateral U.S. sanctions on oil and the central bank—they accuse foreign elements of exploiting these concerns to incite disorder. Officials claim the latest unrest was orchestrated by the United States and the Israeli regime.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed support for the protesters and warned that Washington might take military action against Iran if the country harms what he referred to as ‘peaceful protesters.

Meanwhile, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on his X account, has made statements suggesting possible involvement from Mossad and hinting at separatist plots.