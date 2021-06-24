Diplomats visit NCOC, briefed over Pakistan’s COVID-19 measures

ISLAMABAD: Ambassadors and diplomats of 20 countries visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The diplomats and representatives of various global bodies who visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) office were briefed over Pakistan’s measure to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

