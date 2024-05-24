Good news for travellers: Direct flights from Pakistan to UK to resume soon

ISLAMABAD: A four-member security assessment team from the UK Department for Transport (UK-DfT) has expressed satisfaction with the security measures in place at the Islamabad International Airport.

The UK and several other EU countries had suspended PIA’s flight operations due to concerns about the authenticity of pilot licences.

The UK inspectors assessed the aviation procedures and processes at the airport, including passenger handling; crew; baggage delivery and vehicle screening; as well as aircraft and cargo security measures.

“Additional security measures for direct flights to the UK and other measures at the airport were also examined. All entities responsible for implementing aviation security measures at the airport were scrutinised and generally found to adhere to the standards set by the UK-DfT,” it added.

The team expressed satisfaction with security measures implemented at the airport by ASF.

After reviewing security measures, the four-member UK-DfT team left Islamabad for the UK today. Its final report of the assessment would be submitted to the CAA within three weeks.