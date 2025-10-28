Director Nia DaCosta reimagines 'Hedda Gabler' in new film 'Hedda'

Director Nia DaCosta has adapted the classic 19th-century play “Hedda Gabler” into her new film “Hedda”, likening the experience to creating “self-insert fanfiction”.

DaCosta expressed her desire to envision a narrative where a Black woman could resonate with the story, asking herself, “What would it be like if I were there or like literally any Black woman?”

Falling in love with the character of Hedda, originally penned by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen in 1890, DaCosta enjoyed debating Hedda’s complexities with friends, delving into her motivations.

Set in 1950s England, the film stars Tessa Thompson as Hedda Gabler, who grapples with dissatisfaction in her marriage to George Tesman, played by Tom Bateman. Nina Hoss portrays Eileen Lovborg, with whom Hedda shares a complicated romantic history.

The film premiered in theaters on October 22 and will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting Wednesday. Thompson believes her role as Hedda is pivotal for her career, emphasizing the substance of the material and its ability to provoke introspection.

Hoss, reflecting on her role as Eileen, noted the significance of exploring the struggles of queer women in the 1950s. She expressed interest in understanding the dynamic between Eileen and Hedda, pondering what draws Eileen back into Hedda’s orbit and the unfinished business between them.