‘Biggest action spectacle’: ‘Pathaan’ director speaks out

Director Siddharth Anand believes Shahrukh’s ‘Pathaan’ will be the ‘biggest action spectacle’ of Bollywood, promised to deliver a ‘cracking product’ with the title.

Bollywood director Siddharth Anand got candid about his highly anticipated movie ‘Pathaan’ in the recent outing with an Indian media portal, spoke about the star cast of the film and the pressure around helming King Khan’s big comeback.

Anand aims to exceed the audience’s expectations with this one, termed ‘Pathaan’ has ‘biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see from the Hindi film industry’.

“We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around Pathaan.”

Speaking more on the megastar trio in the lead, he said, “We have the most loved superstar of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan, with us. Add to that, we have the biggest female superstar of our country, Deepika Padukone in the film. This makes Pathan even more exciting as SRK and DP have delivered historic blockbusters.”

“On top of that, we have John Abraham, who is undisputed in action and commands a huge and a loyal fan base that waits for him to take things several notches higher with every film that he does.”

Furthermore, the director agreed on the pressure to justify the absolute potential of such a cast, and promised to deliver a ‘cracking product’. “We really can’t misstep at any point.”

It is pertinent to mention, the makers of ‘Pathaan’ revealed the release date of the movie earlier this month with a minute-long teaser video, featuring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone mouthing some intense dialogues, while, the Pathaan enters the scene later with his dialogues but with a blurry image.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

