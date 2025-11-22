Disaster averted: Bannu Police defuse 10kg bomb targeting key bridge

BANNU: Police in Bannu conducted a swift action on Saturday, foiling a terrorist plot to destroy a bridge in the outskirts of Basia Khel, ARY News reported.

The police Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) made from eight to 10 kg of explosive material.

Area residents have expressed gratitude to the Bannu police for the timely action.

They said that miscreants who ruin infrastructure and cause suffering to people deserve no mercy at all.

As per the police, the miscreants had linked a locally-made IED to the central pillar of the bridge.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, Sajjad Khan, informed that the public infrastructure remained safe from destruction with the timely action.

The RPO said that the elimination of elements who wanted to harm the public is a necessity.

Yesterday, at least seven people were dead as a group of terrorists attacked the office of Howaid Peace Committee in Bannu, Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Friday.

The terrorists targeted the Peace Committee Office in Howaid, Bannu, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and leaving one person injured.

Following the incident, the situation remains tense, with a heavy police presence deployed in the area.

The deceased and injured have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical attention. Police have launched investigations at the site of the attack.