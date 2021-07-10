Disciplinary action against Sindh LG officials, made plea bargain with NAB

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Department has taken action against 10 officials involved in plea bargain with the NAB in graft cases, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Provincial local government department has notified disciplinary action against its 10 officials after they accepted corruption and other allegations of irregularities against them and entered into a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A government official involved in a plea bargain deal used to be disqualified for the government employment, according to sources.

In the disciplinary action, officials involved will be deprived of the office for one year and denied three increments.

These provincial officials had entered in deals with the anti-graft watchdog of upto 2.5 million bargain pleas, sources said.

The officials were appointed in Admin, engineering and accounts branches of the provincial local government department.