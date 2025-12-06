Discord launches 'Checkpoint' for 2025 gaming recap

Discord has launched its first personalized end-of-year wrap-up, called Discord Checkpoint, that summarizes the hours you spent chatting with friends throughout the year. It functions similarly to Spotify Wrapped but focuses on your gaming habits.

Rolling out starting December 4, Discord Checkpoint marks the voice messaging app’s inaugural year-in-review feature. While Discord has not committed to making this an annual event, Checkpoint was introduced to celebrate the app’s 10th anniversary this year.

However, it has been indicated that “plans for Checkpoint beyond 2025 are still unfolding.”

How to Find Your Checkpoint:

Desktop: Look for the flag icon in the top right corner.

Mobile: Tap the “You” icon (bottom right), then select the green Checkpoint banner .

Note: You must have allowed data personalization in your privacy settings to see your stats.

Interactive Perks: Viewing your Checkpoint unlocks a temporary decorative profile frame available until January 15. Even if you weren’t active enough to get a full report, you can still grab the frame by visiting the Checkpoint page.

Global Discord Trends 2025:

Discord has also released a summary, or “wrap-up,” of its year-end report, detailing the collective behavior of its 200 million monthly active users worldwide.