Discord to roll out ChatGPT-like chatbot

Chat app Discord said on Thursday it will introduce new artificial intelligence features that can summarize long conversations or add decorations to a user’s avatar, the latest move among tech companies to build generative AI tools.
Generative AI, which has captured the attention of the tech industry, is a technology that can generate images, text or video in response to a prompt.
Startups like OpenAI and tech giants like Microsoft and Google have introduced or announced AI chatbots that can synthesize web information to answer complex searches or even write original novels.