Friday, March 10, 2023
Reuters

Discord to roll out ChatGPT-like chatbot

Chat app Discord said on Thursday it will introduce new artificial intelligence features that can summarize long conversations or add decorations to a user’s avatar, the latest move among tech companies to build generative AI tools.

Generative AI, which has captured the attention of the tech industry, is a technology that can generate images, text or video in response to a prompt.

Startups like OpenAI and tech giants like Microsoft and Google have introduced or announced AI chatbots that can synthesize web information to answer complex searches or even write original novels.

Reuters

