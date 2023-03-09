Discord to roll out ChatGPT-like chatbot

Chat app Discord said on Thursday it will introduce new artificial intelligence features that can summarize long conversations or add decorations to a user’s avatar, the latest move among tech companies to build generative AI tools.

Generative AI, which has captured the attention of the tech industry, is a technology that can generate images, text or video in response to a prompt.

Startups like OpenAI and tech giants like Microsoft and Google have introduced or announced AI chatbots that can synthesize web information to answer complex searches or even write original novels.

