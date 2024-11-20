DISCOs incurred Rs 239bln losses in three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s power distribution companies (DISCOs), have incurred a staggering losses amounting to Rs 239 billion in just three months, ARY News reported.

According to the Power Division, this is a notable decrease from last year’s losses of Rs 308 billion during the same period.

In the previous financial year, DISCOs suffered losses of Rs 591 billion due to these issues. However, the current financial year’s first-quarter results show a slight improvement, with a recovery rate of 91% compared to 84% last year.

Additionally, the circular debt, which increased by Rs 301 billion from July to October last year, has only risen by Rs 11 billion in the first four months of this year.

The Power Division stated that this improvement is due to better performance, indicating a positive trend in reducing losses.

Also read: Nepra study says DISCOS power units’ consumption on decline

In a separate report earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) imposed a staggering fine of Rs 1.95 billion on Distribution Companies (DISCOs) over the past eight years, from 2017-18 to 2024-25.

According to NEPRA documents, the fine was levied due to various reasons, including excessive billing, unannounced load shedding, and fatal accidents

The breakdown of fines includes Rs 1.149 billion for distribution companies, Rs 749.5 million for power generation companies, and Rs 56 million for transmission companies.

Some major fines include Rs 50 million imposed on Quetta Electric Supply Company for unannounced load shedding, Rs 44 million on Multan Electric Supply.

Additionally, IESCO was fined Rs 105 million, FESCO Rs 55 million, and HESCO Rs 152 million.