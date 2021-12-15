Disgruntled employee blows up oil warehouse in Thailand

After getting sick of complaints from her boss, an unhappy worker in Thailand blew up the oil warehouse.

Ann Sriya (38) reportedly put a piece of paper on fire and threw it on a gasoline container, igniting a fire that enveloped the Prapakorn Oil warehouse in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, the Daily Mail reported said.

Sriya after being detained confessed to arson and stated that she couldn’t stand the stress her supervisor, Pipat Ungprapakorn (65), inflicted on her.

According to security camera footage, the furious employee was observed heading inside the warehouse with what seemed to be a burning piece of paper in her hand.

The flame spread swiftly owing to the volatile substance in the tanks, causing £900,000 (Rs 9,04,46,378) in losses. According to reports, the fire also destroyed ten dwellings. More than 40 fire engines worked together for four hours to put out the fire.

Major General Chomchawin Purthananon stated that this is the second time that a fire has erupted from this plant. For the past nine years, the woman has worked for Prapakorn Oil. He stated that the accused stated that her employer complained to her and caused her stress on a daily basis, and that she did not anticipate the fire she lit to inflict this much damage.

Fortunately, no one was killed. A villagers’ arm was burned, and she was brought to the hospital.

