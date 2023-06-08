Disha Patani ‘hates’ watching herself on screen

Bollywood diva Disha Patani does not approve of the way she looks in films; says she ‘hates’ herself on screen.

While Patani might have earned millions of fans with her work who love and appreciate the almost perfect looks of the actor, the ‘M.S. Dhoni’ debutante is not the biggest fan of her own looks.

In an earlier interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan on his digital channel, Patani revealed how she watches most of her films.

During the conversation, the host asked the diva, “There is a perception that Disha Patani is perfect. Be it in her looks or anything else. What do you think when you look at yourself?”

To which, the Bollywood celeb replied, “I don’t like watching myself. I can’t watch myself and I actually hate watching myself because mujhe kuch achha nahi lagta hai (I don’t like anything about it).”

She added, “Whenever I watch my films, half of the time I am like this only [Patani showed with the gesture covering her eyes with her hands].”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the action-thriller ‘Ek Villain Returns’ last year. Next, she has Sidharth Malhotra-led ‘Yodha’ and mega-budgeted ‘Project K’ in the pipeline.