Disha Vakani’s brother breaks silence on her throat cancer

Mayur Vakani, reel and real-life brother of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of TMKOC, has finally addressed the reports of the latter’s bad health.

In his recent conversation with an Indian entertainment outlet, Mayur, who portrays Sundarlal, the brother of the lead character in the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma’ also known as TMKOC, opened up on the reports of her getting throat cancer due to the peculiar voice she maintained for the role of Dayaben during long shoot hours.

Refuting the reports, the ‘TMKOC’ actor said, “Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai, (These kinds of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it)”

“Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these,” he added.

Mayur Vakani also gave an update on Disha’s health, “She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true.”

It is pertinent to mention that Disha Vakani as Dayaben was one of the characters who joined the cast at the very beginning of the show in 2008 and stayed for a long time. She took a maternity break in 2017 and never returned back.

The makers of the longest-running show are currently on a hunt to find a new face to play Dayaben and several names including Aishwarya Sakhuja and Kajal Pisal have surfaced as potential actors to enter the show.

Comments