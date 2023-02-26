Dismembered body of Chinese model Abby Choi found in Hong Kong

The former in-laws of 28-year-old Chinese model Abby Choi were arrested after parts of her dismembered body were found in a Hong Kong residence.

Hong Kong Police found Choi’s legs in a refrigerator inside a house in Hong Kong’s Tai Po District. The house is believed to have been rented by the victim’s ex father-in-law only a few weeks ago.

Police also found blades and tools used to dismember human bodies, including meat grinders and chainsaws, as well as the victim’s ID, credit cards and other belongings in the home. The search for more of Choi’s limbs, including her head and torso, continues.

A total of four people, including Choi’s former in-laws and brother-in-law, were arrested in connection with the murder, police said. Police were also looking for Choi’s ex-husband, and announced an additional arrest of a man in connection with the crime Saturday night.

It’s not clear at this time if the man Hong Kong Police arrested is Choi’s ex-husband.

Authorities believe Choi had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars.

