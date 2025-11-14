Disney CEO Bob Iger unveils AI-powered future for Disney+

In a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed exciting possibilities for the future of Disney+, including the potential for AI-powered video creation.

Speaking during an earnings call, Iger expressed enthusiasm about involving AI in the platform. He noted, “really excited about AI”, and sees opportunities to let subscribers both “create” and “consume” short-form AI videos.

He stated, “There are phenomenal opportunities to deploy AI across our direct-to-consumer platforms, both to provide tools that make the platforms more dynamic and more sticky with consumers, but also to allow consumers to create on our platforms”.

While pointing out the specific details on how these AI features might function were not provided, Iger hinted at other developments for Disney Plus, such as game-like experiences in collaboration with Epic Games and commerce opportunities connected to Disney parks, hotels and cruises.

These comments followed the announcement that Disney has gained 1.5 million subscribers in the US and Canada during Q4 2025, bringing its North American total to 59.3 million. The company also recently increased subscription prices across its plans.