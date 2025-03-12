Disney’s “Snow White” premiere faces controversies

Disney is hosting a scaled-back Hollywood premiere for its live-action Snow White starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot on 15 March.

The event at the El Capitan Theatre will include a pre-party and screening, with Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White, and Gal Gadot, the Evil Queen, expected to attend.

However, the red carpet will be limited, with no media interviews, only photographers and a house crew covering the Disney’s Snow White event.

The low-key premiere comes as Disney’s Snow White faces several controversies ahead of its 21 March release.

Rachel Zegler, the film’s lead, has been at the centre of debates. Some fans questioned her casting as a Latina actress in a traditionally white role, while others criticised her for calling the 1937 animated film “dated.”

In a 2022 interview, Rachel Zegler explained her take on the character: “She’s not going to be saved by the prince. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Actor Peter Dinklage also criticised the film for perpetuating stereotypes about little people. Disney responded by consulting the dwarfism community to avoid reinforcing negative portrayals.

Rachel Zegler addressed the backlash, telling, “I interpret people’s sentiments as passion. What an honour to be part of something people feel so strongly about.”

The film has also been caught in global politics. Rachel Zegler has supported Palestine on social media, while Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, has voiced her support for Israel.

Zegler also faced criticism from MAGA supporters for her comments about Donald Trump, though she later apologised.

Despite the controversies, Disney’s Snow White publicity continues. Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler presented together at the Oscars, and Zegler has promoted the film in Tokyo and New York.

The Snow White trailer has garnered 11.8 million views on YouTube, showing strong audience interest.