Dissolution issue: PML-N waits for Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi meeting

LAHORE: PML-N and the PPP have decided to wait for the outcome of a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday (today), citing sources ARY News reported.

The opposition parties in Punjab Assembly had earlier decided to move with the no-confidence motion and the vote of confidence on Dec 1 (today), to avoid dissolution of the legislature, according to party sources.

PML-N contacted the People’s Party again, party sources said. “Muslim League-Nawaz leaders and Asif Ali Zardari have been entrusted the task to prevent dissolution of Punjab Assembly”, sources said.

“Asif Zardari and PML-N leaders will contact estranged members of the PTI. These PTI members will also be consulted over the confidence vote move,” according to sources.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan Wednesday said that Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi and Imran Khan will meet Thursday (today). He said in a press conference after meeting with Imran Khan, that the decisions of the meeting will be disclosed at an appropriate time.

He said Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi is adamant in his stance to dissolve the provincial assembly.

Sibtain Khan said all political personalities including the president are in contact with each other. All political parties are present in all four provinces of the country, he added.

According to earlier reports, PML-N and allies will likely to use two options in hand to thwart a bid to dissolve the provincial legislature. Governor Baligh ur Rehman will ask Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on December 1st, to get fresh vote of confidence from the house, while with a break of one to two hours, the opposition parties’ MPAs will file a no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

