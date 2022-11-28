Dissolution of assemblies: Hammad Azhar says ‘formal announcement expected on Friday or Saturday’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar said on Monday that the political party is likely to make a formal announcement for the dissolution of provincial assemblies on Friday or Saturday, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Hammad Azhar ruled out impression of sole decision taken by PTI chairman Imran Khan without holding consultations. “When FIR against gun attack on Imran Khan was not registered, consultations were also held at that time.”

He said that the PTI core committee authorized Imran Khan to take decisions regarding the future strategy including the dissolution of the assemblies while they also completed consultations with the legal experts.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan met Imran Khan today, whereas, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi already made an announcement and he will hold a meeting tomorrow.”

Azhar claimed that the decision for coming out of the assemblies will be taken in days and the parliament party members will be apprised regarding the decisions.

Regarding the speculations about governor’s rule, Azhar said that the move would be illegal. He added that the incumbent government has left no option other than organising elections.

He said that consultations were also held with the PTI MNAs in the parliamentary party session to discuss the option of submitting mass resignations.

Hammad Azhar said that those lawmakers will be deseated who violate the party instructions.

The PTI leader predicted that his political party will easily clinch victory if elections are held on 70 per cent seats.

He said that PTI and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are not holding talks.

On Saturday, PTI chief Imran Khan had announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies while addressing a massive public gathering in Rawalpindi. The PTI chairman will formally announce the date of the dissolution of assemblies after holding consultations with the parliamentary party.

