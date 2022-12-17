Dissolution of assemblies: PML-Q wants seat adjustments with PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leaders has demanded seat adjustments in 30 constituencies of Punjab with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to details, senior leaders of PTI and PML-Q held an important meeting at Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park ahead of the announcement of date to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi also attended the meeting.

According to sources, PML-Q has left the issue of dissolution of the assembly to Imran Khan, meanwhile, PTI leaders asked for some time for discussion as they want to keep Muslim League as an ally.

Earlier, PTI and its key ally PML-Q have continued backdoor talks to decide the next political strategy and the dissolution of the assemblies.

Sources told ARY News that PTI and PML-Q central leaders held several meetings to discuss the future strategy and the dissolution of the assemblies being ruled by the Imran Khan-led political party in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

President Dr Arif Alvi is actively playing his role to end the political deadlock as he recently held meetings with the federal ministers and PTI chief Imran Khan.

