Distorting history forte of RSS-BJP regime, FO responds to Modi’s ‘shameful’ tweet on partition

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson on Saturday responded to tweets by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that “it was shameful to one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration in wake of Independence in 1947”.

“It is shameful that the practitioners of “Hindutva” ideology, and purveyors of hate and violence, would so hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947,” he said.

Responding to his statement, the Foreign Office further said: “Distorting history and stoking communalism is the forte of RSS-BJP regime. Far from healing old wounds, they would go to any extent to sow further dissensions for electoral gains. We are sure that people of goodwill in India would completely reject this political stunt.”

The spokesperson said no modern state was so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state – the so-called “largest democracy”.