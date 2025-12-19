Distribution of 100,000 Electric Bikes to students in Punjab announced

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the distribution of 100,000 electric bikes for students across the province.

The chief minister said the Punjab government will also establish IT cities in multiple districts and set up an artificial intelligence center in Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz said the government will begin annual distribution of 100,000 laptops and the same number of scholarships starting next year.

She also launched the Parwaz Card, a new program designed to support skilled youth in career development.

She said districts such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, and Sahiwal will receive equal attention under the provincial government’s development agenda.

She said an earlier launch of scholarship and laptop programs could have benefited more students.

The chief minister also outlined progress on housing projects, stating that construction is underway on 125,000 homes under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar scheme.

She said 50,000 houses are complete, while over 70,000 remain under construction.

She added that the government will allot three marla plots to landless citizens under the Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar scheme.

She unveiled a series of youth focused initiatives, declaring 2026 as the “Year of Youth” while she made the announcements while speaking at a Honhar Scholarship and Laptop Scheme event in Lodhran.

She distributed the laptops and meritorious scholarships among students of Multan and Bahawalpur in Lodhran.

During the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz distributed laptops among 9005 outstanding students.

1295 students of government colleges, 6655 students of universities, 1055 students of medical and dental colleges got laptops.

In September, the government of Punjab formally announced the launch of the Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, an innovative step aimed at fostering digital literacy and academic excellence.

The scheme was approved to disburse laptops among students enrolled in public sector institutions across the province.

The initiative is likely to:

Help students who are less privileged to access technology

Improve access to online learning, research tools, and virtual classes

Encourage students to do well in school with tech-based rewards

This next phase builds on earlier successes, where 14,000 laptops were given out in Lahore alone. The expanded effort will now reach students all over Punjab, showing the government’s commitment to updating education and encouraging new ideas.

The Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 aligns with global trends in digital education, preparing students for a competitive, tech-driven future. By equipping youth with essential tools, the program promotes equal opportunity, critical thinking, and academic growth.