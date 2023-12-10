22.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Disturbing video: Man brutally stomps puppy to death

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A horrifying display of animal cruelty was caught on camera showing a man brutally stomping a puppy to death in India’s Madhya Pradesh state.

A disturbing video went viral on social media showing a man brutally stomping a puppy to death after flinging it on the road in Guna district. The culprit was nabbed after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took notice of the animal cruelty.

Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised

The video showed the man sitting cross-legged outside a shop when two puppies approach him. He violently flings one of the puppies on the road and then mercilessly stomps on it.

Wild monkey kidnaps puppy, holds it hostage for three days

CM Chouhan termed it an act of barbarism and assured strict action against the culprit.

The local police told the media that the incident took place in Subhash Colony on Saturday evening and the accused was arrested on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Mrityunjay Jadaun, 30, and booked under Indian Penal Code section 428 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal). The mental health condition of the accused was also being examined, a police officer said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.