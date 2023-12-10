Disturbing video: Man brutally stomps puppy to death

A horrifying display of animal cruelty was caught on camera showing a man brutally stomping a puppy to death in India’s Madhya Pradesh state.

A disturbing video went viral on social media showing a man brutally stomping a puppy to death after flinging it on the road in Guna district. The culprit was nabbed after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took notice of the animal cruelty.

Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised

The video showed the man sitting cross-legged outside a shop when two puppies approach him. He violently flings one of the puppies on the road and then mercilessly stomps on it.

CM Chouhan termed it an act of barbarism and assured strict action against the culprit.

Heartbreaking incident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh. An innocent puppy, seeking food and love, was cruelly killed. Such acts are reprehensible and demand justice. We urge Madhya Pradesh Police to swiftly arrest and punish the perpetrator. Let’s stand against cruelty and ensure the… pic.twitter.com/E9JekXCJP9 — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) December 9, 2023

The local police told the media that the incident took place in Subhash Colony on Saturday evening and the accused was arrested on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Mrityunjay Jadaun, 30, and booked under Indian Penal Code section 428 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal). The mental health condition of the accused was also being examined, a police officer said.