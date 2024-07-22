web analytics
Monday, July 22, 2024
SHOCKER! Disturbing video shows dog chained to bike, dragged on road

A disturbing incident was reported from India’s Udupi district of Karnataka, where a man chained a dog to his two-wheeler and being dragged on the road.

The incident was emerged after the video went viral on social media platforms showing a dog chained to a two-wheeler and being dragged on the road by the rider in Udupi district of Karnataka.

According to Indian media reports, the incident took place somewhere between the Mallur and Shirva villages in Udupi district.

The horrifying act of animal cruelty was filmed by the rider behind the bike who witnessed the incident and shared it on social media, leading to the local police taking action against the rider involved in the incident.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals)

In a heart-rending clip, a scooty rider is seen dragging a dog on the road. The poor animal, which appeared to have lost consciousness due to the trauma, was tied to the two-wheeler with a steel chain meanwhile, the reports indicate that the accused dragged the helpless canine for over a kilometer.

The Indian police officials have arrested the accused man, a resident of Mallur village, and registered an FIR against him under Section 11(1) (D) (F) (G) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

A senior police official stated that the disturbing incident occurred somewhere between Mallur and Shirva villages.

The SP mentioned that the man claimed the dog was already dead when he chained it to his two-wheeler and dragged it. However, police are verifying his claims, and further investigation in the case is underway.

