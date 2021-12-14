Divorce rumours put to rest by Alyzeh Gabol’s latest pictures

The divorce rumours of actor Alyzeh Gabol with husband Zoraiz Malik have been put to rest as they are spending family time in Italy.

In the caption, she wrote that all of her favourite things in life are in the country. The images got thousands of likes from the application’s users including those from fellow actor Areeba Habib.

Recently, she posted another set of pictures and a video from her Italy visit.

It is pertinent to mention that Alyzeh Gabol – who has millions of Instagram followers – had tied the knot with a man named Osama with whom she had a daughter before parting ways. She then got married to Zohair Malik in February this year.

The rumours of their divorce then began to make rounds across social media outlets.

Addressing the rumours, the couple mentioned that they were malicious gossip. He denied the reports of his wife slitting her wrists following the rumoured separation as well.

She had deactivated her profile in wake of the reports but later clarified that she was taking a break from social media.

