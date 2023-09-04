Diyat amount notified for FY2023-24

ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry has notified that new Diyat amount – the financial compensation paid to the victims or their legal heirs in the case of murder or bodily harm – for the fiscal year 2023-24, ARY News reported on Monday.

In August, on the recommendation of the finance ministry, the Interim Federal Cabinet on Tuesday fixed the amount of Diyat, which is equal to 30,630 grams of silver, at Rs6,757,902 for the year 2023-24.

The meeting of the cabinet was held here under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq.