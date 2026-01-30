Djokovic beats Sinner to set up Alcaraz final at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final after stunning reigning two-time champion Jannik Sinner early Saturday in a five-set marathon to move to the brink of history.

The 38-year-old Serb rolled back the years to battle past Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a 1:32 am finish and plays top seed Alcaraz in Sunday’s Melbourne title decider.

If he beats a player 16 years younger, Djokovic would win an all-time record 25th Grand Slam crown.

Alcaraz defied fitness issues in an epic five-set triumph of his own, over German third seed Alexander Zverev, in the other semi-final.

With age and injuries catching up with Djokovic, this may represent the Serb’s best chance of seizing that elusive 25th major, although his gritty display against Sinner shows he still has plenty left in the tank.

His last Grand Slam title came at the US Open in 2023, since when Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated men’s tennis.

It has left Djokovic stranded alongside Australia’s Margaret Court — who was in the stadium watching — tied on 24 majors.

Sinner, 24, made a rapid start at Rod Laver Arena, breaking Djokovic’s serve to race into a 3-0 lead.

The four-time major winner was in superb touch, his serve firing and his groundstrokes unerring to seal the first set.

Back came Djokovic, breaking serve for a 3-1 lead in the second set and then saving three break points for 4-1.

Djokovic sent a whipping crosscourt forehand beyond Sinner on his first set point to level the match.

Djokovic seemed to wilt midway through the third set, holding his chest briefly and then half-collapsing into his seat.

Sinner had three break points at 5-4 and nailed the set on the second one when a Djokovic lob drifted long.

But the gutsy Djokovic was not done, breaking the Sinner serve early in the fourth set as the time ticked past midnight.

They went to a deciding fifth set, and the tension went up another notch, as Sinner repeatedly squandered chances to break serve.

Djokovic was ruthless, seizing the break for 4-3, then holding, to put an 11th Melbourne final within reach.

Somehow Sinner saved two match points at 4-5 down, before Djokovic got the job done third time lucky.

The former world number one is the undisputed king of Melbourne Park, having won 10 titles there.

But he admitted he was very lucky after reaching the semi-finals and acknowledged he was the underdog against Sinner.

Djokovic was two sets down in his quarter-final to Lorenzo Musetti when the Italian fifth seed retired hurt.

He also had a free ride through the fourth round when Jakub Mensik pulled out injured.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals of all four majors last year, but failed to go further.