Djokovic sets up crunch US Open semifinal against Alcaraz

Serbian seed Novak Djokovic remained undefeated against Taylor Fritz as he set up the semifinal clash against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open on Tuesday night.

Fritz, the last American left in the tournament, put up a fight against the 24-time grand slam winner, but he didn’t win a break point until the 10th game of the second set at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The world number seven finished the game with 6-3, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4.

Djokovic came in with a 10-0 record against Fritz that didn’t budge on American soil — not even after Fritz found a third-set groove that bought him another hour in the tournament.

He will now face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster semifinal round Friday. Alcaraz is in red-hot form as he is yet to drop a set through five matches of this year’s US Open.

Djokovic is 5-3 against the 22-year-old, three-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, who, Djokovic notably beat in the final of the 2024 Olympics but lost to twice in Wimbledon finals.

Earlier, Alcaraz cruised through to the US Open semifinal against Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz had the crowd in the palm of his hand on Tuesday as he fired off 28 winners and never faced a break point, putting on yet another almost pristine performance.

“If you show the opponent you’re fresh, you’re able to play two, three, more hours, to play long rallies, it’s giving him the mindset of, this is going to be really tough,” said Alcaraz.

“The way that I walk between points, with attitude – I’m fresh, I’m really good physically. I think it’s really important to show the opponent that they are going to sweat a lot, and they are going to have to run a lot if he wants to beat me.”