DNA from cigarette helps convict child rapist

In a shocking incident, a child rapist who murdered 16-year-old Sarah Yarborough was convicted with the help of DNA from his cigarette.

The 16-year old was raped, strangled before getting murdered in a wooded area in 1991, in Federal Way.

The Patrick Leon Nicholas,59-year-old hailing from Washington. was convicted with the first degree with sexual intent and murder in the second degree, while dropping one count of premeditated first-degree murder.

He was arrested for the murder of Sarah Yarborough in October 2019, using advanced ancestry DNA techniques.

Despite the defense’s arguments that Nicholas did not match the killer’s description, he was found guilty. The prosecution’s main evidence against Nicholas was DNA evidence.