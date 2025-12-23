Doctor beats up patient ‘struggling to breathe’ after asking for respect in India's Shimla

SHIMLA: This is the shocking moment an Indian doctor allegedly attacks a hospital patient after he asked the medic to speak to him with respect.

The doctor, at Indira Ghandi Medical College in Shimla (IGMC) in northern India, was accused of physically assaulting the patient on Monday.

Police investigating the incident have filed a report.

Arjun Panwar, the victim, was visiting the hospital for medical tests when breathing problems prompted him to lie down in a ward bed.

Mr Panwar said the medic started speaking to him in a rude tone without any provocation.

He claims he complained about the doctor’s behaviour and an argument broke out.

This is the moment that an Indian doctor allegedly attacked a hospital patient. Arjun Panwar said he asked the doctor to treat him with respect before the doctor allegedly attacked him.

He alleged that the medic then began hitting him.

‘I had just undergone a bronchoscopy and was struggling to breathe. When I asked for oxygen, the doctor questioned my admission status,’ Mr Panwar said.

‘I requested that he speak to me with respect but he became confrontational.’

Mr Panwar added: ‘When I asked if he spoke to his family in such a manner, he claimed I was getting “personal” and began hitting me.’

The shocking footage shows the doctor wrestling with Mr Panwar over what appears to be a walking aid as the victim is lying down on the hospital bed and then the doctor punches him.

Witnesses try to break up the fight before the doctor walks round to the other side of the bed and allegedly assaults Mr Panwar several times before he is held back by another man.

A large crowd gathered at the hospital following the incident to demand action is taken against the accused doctor.

The hospital has now set up a three-person inquiry to investigate.

Dr Rahul Rao, medical superintendent of IGMC Shimla, said the committee will imminently submit a report, adding that a report against the doctor has also been filed with police.