Doctor detained for branding two-month-old with hot iron rod

A two-month-old baby was allegedly branded with a hot iron rod by a doctor to treat her for a cough in India’s Gujarat district.

According to Indian media reports, the doctor named Katara from Gujarat’s Porbandar district, allegedly branded the baby with a hot iron rod on her chest and stomach after which the condition of the infant got worse.

Later, the parents rushed the infant to Bhavsinhji government hospital in Porbandar district, the doctor took the minor under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). Meanwhile, her health is said to be steady.

An FIR was registered against the quack and the child’s mother and the doctor was arrested for tagging a hot iron rod to the minor child.

“The baby suffered from a cough and phlegm a week ago and her parents tried a local cure at home, but she did not get relief. Thereafter, the child’s mother took her to one Devrajbhai Katara,” a police official said.

Comments