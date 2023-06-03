Doctor reacts to three-day-old baby’s viral video

Reacting to a three-day-old baby’s viral video, a doctor said that babies are born with pre-programmed softwares which can get updated for survival.

Dr Raj made the statement while reacting to a video of a three-day-old baby lifting its head and crawling around the crib.

He said the baby’s behaviour was normal and caused by a crawling reflex. He said it can happen six weeks into their birth and disappear.

The medical expert said the baby was hungry and was looking for the source of its nutrition. He added that it becomes a homing beacon for the infant if infants are kept on their mother’s tummy.

The doctor said people cannot watch the “baby Olympics” as infants are “swaddled and wrapped up like pancakes”. He said all babies can exhibit such behaviour.