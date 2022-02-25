‘Doctor Strange 2’ producer talks significance of ‘Multiverse of Madness’ title

‘Doctor Strange 2’ producer Richie Palmer talked about the provocative title of ‘Multiverse of Madness’, confirmed it to have multiple meanings.

Richie Palmer, one of the producers of the Superhero sequel ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ recently spoke about the ‘provocative’ title of the Marvel movie in the Spring 2022 issue of Disney Magazine, revealed it has ‘many different meanings’.

Palmer said: “We honor each definition of the word ‘madness’ in this movie… there are infinite versions of yourself across infinite universes and you’re a different person in them.”

“The movie raises the question ‘What makes you YOU in each universe?'”

“Sometimes the scariest monsters are the ones that dwell within us, and with the Multiverse, maybe some versions of us are more monstrous than others,” he concluded.

Richie Palmer further spilled the beans on the influence ‘Loki’ have on ‘Multiverse of Madness’ with Michael Waldron, “Michael’s strength is the character stuff. As you saw in Loki, all the best moments involved the characters against the backdrop of those alternate timelines. It’s kind of like that in our movie, too.”

“Michael’s script brought a lot of heart to sci-fi concepts such as the Multiverse.”

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will be the fifth film to be released as part of MCU Phase 4. Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ earlier this month during the Super Bowl.

The film sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olson reprising their leading roles of superheroes Dr. Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch respectively, while Sam Raimi has directed the film slated to release on May 6, 2022.

