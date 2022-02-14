‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer teases thrilling crossover

Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ on Monday Morning during Super Bowl, and it teases a major X-Men cameo.

Marvel’s upcoming extravaganza, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will see the titular Doctor Strange try to deal with the consequences of his disintegrating spell from smasher ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

The major highlight of the trailer was the Strange’s face off against the Evil Wanda, who questions him “You break the rules, you become a hero, I do it, I become the enemy.”

Besides the chaos, the two-and-a-half-minute trailer sees major hints on possible cameos including an audio one from what sounded like Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier from X-Men. It teases glimpses of Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, Marvel’s super-secret society the Illuminati, and lots of monsters as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

The Multiverse of Madness takes off from both Spider-Man: No Way Home and the OTT series WandaVision, while also including concepts about multiverse introduced in What If? and Loki.

The film sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olson reprising their leading roles of superheroes Dr. Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will be the fifth film to be released as part of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. It began with the release of ‘Black Widow’, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘Eternals’, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘.

Sam Raimi has directed the film which is slated to release on May 6, 2022. It will be followed by ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘The Marvels’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ along with ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘the Wasp’.

Comments