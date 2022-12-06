Doctor vaccinates baby in funny way, video goes viral

A heartwarming video of a doctor funnily vaccinating a baby is going viral on social media.

Paediatrician Dr Sayed Mujahid Husain shared the viral video on the social media application Instagram.

The video showed the child lying in the doctor’s clinic. The healthcare expert grabbed the little one’s attention by making funny gestures and noises towards him.

As the baby enjoyed it, he administered the shot within seconds. He said “superb” because the child did not cry and gave the infant a high-five.

In the caption, said six-month-old children are awesome while adults are “timid creatures”.

His video has over a million likes from Instagram users. They posted heartfelt comments to praise the doctor for his heartwarming method.

“Is ko bolte Dr ek number 😍 (This is what we call a number one doctor),” a netizen wrote. Another wrote, “All doctors aisi hone chaiye (All doctors should be like this).”

A third wrote, “I am showing this to my uncle kids who wanna be doctor and they were so inspired and also fascinated and one of them want to become like you sirrr.. appreciating for your work hats off.”

