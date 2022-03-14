‘Doctors advise Jahangir Tareen against travelling to Pakistan’

LAHORE: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen will be staying in London for another week on doctor’s advice amid a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the doctors have advised Jahangir Tareen against immediate travelling and he will now be staying in London for another week. “Tareen was expected to return to Pakistan in the ongoing week,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jahangir Tareen group will hold an important session to finalise the strategy for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Sources told ARY News that former senior minister Aleem Khan is likely to attend the key session of a like-minded group, whereas, Jahangir Tareen will attend the session from London via video link.

During the session, a briefing will be given to the members regarding the recent meetings with the opposition parties and the government’s ally Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q).

Sources added that a strategy will be finalised for the no-trust motion in the upcoming session while Jahangir Tareen will decide on supporting the side.

