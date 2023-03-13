Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Web Desk

Doctors among 13 arrested for ‘organ trafficking’ in Punjab

RAWALPINDI: The city police and Punjab Human Transplant Authority arrested 13 suspects, including three doctors, for their involvement in illegal organ transplant of patients, ARY News reported.  

According to details, the police and officials from Punjab Human Transplant Authority  carried out a joint raid at a private hospital in Rawalpindi’s Morgah area and arrested 13 suspects – including three doctors – allegedly involved in illegal organ trade.

The arrested doctors were identified as Zahid, Athar and Abid. Meanwhile, the raiding team also recovered Rs20 million from their possession.

In a statement, the police said that the doctors were performing illegal kidney transplants in the hospital since morning, during which one of the patients lost his life. Another patient was shifted to some other hospital in critical condition.

Web Desk

