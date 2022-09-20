Doctors issued show-cause notices for refusing to serve flood victims

KARACHI: The Sindh authorities have issued show-cause notices to several doctors after they refused to perform duties in the flood-hit areas, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Several doctors have rejected to serve flood victims in the affected parts of Sindh despite being deputy by the provincial authorities.

Sources told ARY News that the provincial health department issued ‘final warning’ to the doctors who have rejected to join duties in the flood-affected areas.

Sources added that 89 male and female doctors have been served warning notices by the Sindh government. Despite getting instructions from the health department, several doctors of Grade 17 were absent from their duties.

Sources said that the concerned doctors would face termination orders if they fail to submit their replies within three days and remained absent from their duties.

