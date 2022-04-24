Doctors recommend more tests for ailing Governor Punjab’s treatment

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema suffering from dehydration owing to stomach problem, quoting hospital administration, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The doctors have suggested more tests for treatment of the ailing governor,” hospital management said. “No decision yet made about his discharge from hospital,” according to sources.

Punjab governor was admitted at the Services Hospital Lahore on Saturday after suffering a bout of diarrhea.

“Food poisoning is likely cause of gastroenteritis to the governor,” Dr. Amir Mufti, medical superintendent of the hospital stated.

According to the kidneys report his urea level has also been above the normal limit, MS Services Hospital said. “In fresh reports kidneys also seemed to have affected”, Dr Mufti said.

“Yesterday senior physicians examined him, while his ultrasound and some blood tests were also conducted.” “These all tests will be conducted again on Monday (tomorrow),” Dr. Amir Mufti added.

It is worth mentioning here that Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed President Arif Alvi to nominate another official to take oath from Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz after Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to administer the oath.

The court ruled that the governor could not refuse to administer oath to the chief minister-elect and the president should appoint another representative to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz.

The court also directed to send a copy of the LHC’s decision to the president for implementation on the orders within 24 hours.

