Hyderabad Civil Hospital doctors 'refuse' treatment to patient over foul odor

HYDERABAD: Doctors at Civil Hospital allegedly refused to treat a patient, claiming he had a bad odour, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the patient was brought to the hospital by ambulance after being found within the limits of Hatri Police Station.

The ambulance driver reported that the patient was continuously bleeding from the mouth and was in critical condition.

The driver further stated that he requested the doctors to start treatment, assuring them that the patient would be bathed and changed into clean clothes. However, the doctors allegedly refused to take the patient into the ward.

Eyewitnesses reported that the patient had been lying in agony on the floor at the hospital gate for four hours, and no doctor had bothered to even assess his condition.

Acting on the ARY News report, the Hyderabad Civil Hospital administration swung into action and started the treatment of the patient.

According to the Rescue Incharge, the patient was admitted for treatment four to five hours later. Hyderabad’s Edhi Incharge stated that the abandoned patient had been bathed and provided clean clothes.

The Rescue Incharge confirmed that the hospital administration has now begun treatment of the unidentified patient.