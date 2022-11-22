Doctors save woman after heart attack mid-air

A team of four doctors saved a woman’s life mid-air after she collapsed from an acute heart attack.

It is believed that medicine can cure diseases but only doctors can cure patients. A team of four doctors saved an old woman’s life in mid-air.

The incident took place 35 minutes after the flight took off when a 59-year-old woman, named Suman Agarwal suffered from chest pain and collapsed right on her seat.

The entire fight crew swung into action and called the doctor and Nurse. As the call was announced, four doctors from the flight voluntarily came up for help.

One of the doctors said when we arrived the patient was unconscious. As the doctors didn’t know her medical history so they asked the air hostess to give water after dissolving sugar in it.

The woman started regaining consciousness after putting her on external oxygen and giving her life-saving drugs.

The flight made an emergency landing however the woman’s husband said that she is in stable condition now.

